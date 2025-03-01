The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Lifted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,374 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 21,394.9% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,039,862 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $793,486,000 after buying an additional 2,030,372 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,231,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,679,237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,516,827,000 after buying an additional 795,438 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 295.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 693,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $280,932,000 after buying an additional 518,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37,025.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 480,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $187,019,000 after purchasing an additional 479,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.50.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $396.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $401.36 and its 200-day moving average is $398.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.77 and a 12-month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.15 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

