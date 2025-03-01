Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Insider Christopher C. Colson Sells 580 Shares

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) insider Christopher C. Colson sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.94, for a total value of $105,525.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,280. The trade was a 4.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $184.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.75 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.42.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 8.07%. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Texas Roadhouse from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $194.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.73.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

