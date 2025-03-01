Terril Brothers Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Terril Brothers Inc. cut its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Globus Medical accounts for about 2.0% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Terril Brothers Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Globus Medical worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 698.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 495 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 230.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $1,250,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GMED shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.82.

Get Our Latest Report on GMED

Globus Medical Stock Up 2.1 %

Globus Medical stock opened at $80.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 107.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.33 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.46 and a 200-day moving average of $79.30.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $657.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.19 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.