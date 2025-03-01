Terril Brothers Inc. Grows Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Terril Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up about 1.1% of Terril Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 37,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 372,243 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 2.0 %

Energy Transfer stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on ET. Citigroup raised their target price on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.55.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

