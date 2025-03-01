Terril Brothers Inc. Buys 326 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 197,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $135.37 and a twelve month high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

