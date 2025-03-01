Terril Brothers Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,196 Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 183,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,456,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 184.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 12.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.19.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $92.93 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $86.41 and a fifty-two week high of $116.47. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.39.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.36. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

