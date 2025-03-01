Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.20. Terrace Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,500 shares.

Terrace Energy Stock Up 21.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.55 million, a P/E ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -1.11.

About Terrace Energy

(Get Free Report)

Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terrace Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terrace Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.