TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 41.88% and a negative return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $35.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.43 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis.

TeraWulf Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.56. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WULF. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TeraWulf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.64.

TeraWulf Company Profile

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

