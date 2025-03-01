Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Trading Down 18.2% – Should You Sell?

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 18.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 103,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 38,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Trading Down 18.2 %

The firm has a market cap of C$3.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Tenth Avenue Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenth Avenue Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenth Avenue Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.