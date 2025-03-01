Tenth Avenue Petroleum (CVE:TPC) Stock Price Down 18.2% – Should You Sell?

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. (CVE:TPC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 18.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 103,800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 38,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$3.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About Tenth Avenue Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The company was formerly known as Jadela Oil Corp. and changed its name to Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. in May 2015. Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenth Avenue Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenth Avenue Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.