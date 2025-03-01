Telsey Advisory Group Expects Weaker Earnings for Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Dillard’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $9.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $9.99. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dillard’s’ current full-year earnings is $33.25 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dillard’s’ Q2 2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.42 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $28.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $25.00 EPS.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $13.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.84 by $3.64. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.44 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $200.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $389.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $463.18 and a 200-day moving average of $414.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Dillard’s has a 12 month low of $328.00 and a 12 month high of $510.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,377,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 154.5% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,388,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dillard’s news, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.45, for a total transaction of $130,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,836.15. This represents a 20.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 33.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.71%.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

