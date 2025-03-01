Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Short Interest Update

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 54.8% from the January 31st total of 57,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSNY opened at $6.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Telia Company AB has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $6.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.49.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.59%. Analysts anticipate that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.0893 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.94%.

Separately, Barclays downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

