Teilinger Capital Ltd. Invests $3.59 Million in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Teilinger Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,045,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,000. Sunnova Energy International accounts for about 0.6% of Teilinger Capital Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Teilinger Capital Ltd. owned 0.84% of Sunnova Energy International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

NOVA stock opened at $1.67 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.64 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $208.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOVA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

