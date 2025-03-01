TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.23.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Price Performance

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

NYSE FTI opened at $29.42 on Friday. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is 10.42%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,643,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,538,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $478,620,000 after buying an additional 3,962,315 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $96,808,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its stake in TechnipFMC by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 7,266,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,295,000 after buying an additional 2,306,342 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth $49,273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.