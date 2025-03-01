TD Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 36,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

VEU stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.17. The stock has a market cap of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

