TD Capital Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

TD Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,117 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortress Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 144,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,491,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISTB opened at $48.33 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.65 and a one year high of $48.75. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average of $48.08.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

