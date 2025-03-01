TD Capital Management LLC Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 101.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,755,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,882,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,150 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 105.9% during the fourth quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,063,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,299 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,993,205 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,198,000 after purchasing an additional 955,574 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 1,450,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,093,000 after purchasing an additional 765,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,297,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,534,000 after purchasing an additional 643,634 shares during the last quarter.

FNDA opened at $29.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $32.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.02.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

