TD Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 60,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,926 shares in the last quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $17,942,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

JQUA opened at $59.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.95. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $60.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average of $57.59.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

