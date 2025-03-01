Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Down 50.6% in February

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,900 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the January 31st total of 3,625,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 70.2 days.
Taylor Wimpey Stock Up 3.9 %
OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $1.43 on Friday. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.77.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
