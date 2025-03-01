Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 3,544.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $6.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.23.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 14.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, Finland, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services, as well as foreign exchange rate services.

