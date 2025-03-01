SVB Wealth LLC Invests $16.20 Million in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $16,196,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $214.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.83. The company has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $191.34 and a 12 month high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

