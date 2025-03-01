SVB Wealth LLC Buys 815,913 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 398.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,020,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815,913 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. SVB Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $98,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $99.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

