Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Stock Price Up 10.5% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.62 and last traded at C$6.55. Approximately 919,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 795,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.93.

SPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Superior Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.95.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Natasha Anne Cherednichenko bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.13 per share, with a total value of C$29,445.12. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

