Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 336,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance

SUHJY stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 1-year low of $8.35 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.89.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1222 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops, sells, and leases properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and mechanical installation, production and installation of wooden doors, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder’s comprehensive, fire, employees’ compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors’ all risks, third party liability, and property all risks.

