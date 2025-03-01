Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and traded as low as C$0.05. Stria Lithium shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.
Stria Lithium Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$1.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07.
About Stria Lithium
Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.
