Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Stratus Properties Inc. (NASDAQ:STRS – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.04 and traded as low as $18.30. Stratus Properties shares last traded at $18.48, with a volume of 4,411 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stratus Properties by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 281.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Stratus Properties by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the entitlement, development, management, leasing, and sale of multi and single family residential and commercial real estate properties in the Austin, Texas area and other select markets in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Operations and Leasing Operations.
