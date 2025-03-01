Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Shares Sold by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its stake in Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,146 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC owned about 0.76% of Strattec Security worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Strattec Security in the 3rd quarter worth $1,071,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Strattec Security in the third quarter valued at about $374,000. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Strattec Security by 11.2% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 43,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Strattec Security during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Strattec Security in the third quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 68.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Rolando Guillot sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $175,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,794.30. The trade was a 8.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $204,594 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Strattec Security from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Strattec Security Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Strattec Security stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.24. Strattec Security Co. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $53.01. The stock has a market cap of $207.47 million, a PE ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Strattec Security Profile

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company provides mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

