Stifel Nicolaus Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $63.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $64.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $71.61. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35.

In related news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $378,281.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. This trade represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $260,082.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,778.80. The trade was a 5.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,149 shares of company stock worth $1,746,065. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

