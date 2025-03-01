STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hilltop National Bank raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 2,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:STAG opened at $36.01 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.27 and a 52 week high of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. On average, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.1242 dividend. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Read Our Latest Report on STAG Industrial

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,083.20. This trade represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.