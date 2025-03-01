Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYREGet Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.08, Zacks reports.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of SYRE stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.70. 651,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.85. Spyre Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spyre Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Spyre Therapeutics Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Earnings History for Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE)

