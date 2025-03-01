Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF) Short Interest Up 21,900.0% in February

Sph Reit (OTCMKTS:SPHEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a growth of 21,900.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Sph Reit Stock Performance

