Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Sells 2,196 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.5% of Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $12,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Maripau Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, ADG Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,801,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $197.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $176.09 and a 52 week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.