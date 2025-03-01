Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 70.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,552 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 18,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 110,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 8.2 %

BATS IEFA opened at $75.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.17. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

