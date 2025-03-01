Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC Acquires 95,621 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 203.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,621 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.