SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 212,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,185,000 after purchasing an additional 75,244 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 143.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 48,910 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 66,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2,386.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,916,000 after purchasing an additional 60,998 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHB opened at $101.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $126.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.91.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

