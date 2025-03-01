SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,514,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.83% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $144,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 978.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

JNK opened at $97.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.54. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.47 and a 12-month high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.