SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Saturday . The stock traded as high as $19.03 and last traded at $19.02, with a volume of 583291 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.71.
Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TIPX. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,433,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,026,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after buying an additional 46,129 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 214,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 40,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.
