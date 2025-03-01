Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd’s (NASDAQ:SKBL) Quiet Period To End on March 4th

Skyline Builders Group’s (NASDAQ:SKBL – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 4th. Skyline Builders Group had issued 1,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 23rd. The total size of the offering was $6,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. During Skyline Builders Group’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Skyline Builders Group Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKBL opened at $9.59 on Friday. Skyline Builders Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.75.

Get Skyline Builders Group alerts:

About Skyline Builders Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Skyline Builders Group Holding Ltd. operates as an exempted limited liability company. It operates business through its subsidiary, Kin Chiu Engineering Limited, which provides construction activities include public civil engineering works, such as road and drainage works in Hong Kong. The company was founded on June 25, 2024 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Builders Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Builders Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.