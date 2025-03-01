Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 82.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.2%.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of TSLX opened at $23.53 on Friday. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.07 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLX. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Sixth Street Specialty Lending

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

(Get Free Report)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.