SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Director Daniel S. Loeb Sells 4,106,631 Shares

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,301,911.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,428,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,257,989.68. This trade represents a 30.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SiriusPoint Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of SiriusPoint stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.49). SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $612.80 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SiriusPoint

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in SiriusPoint by 172.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 133,331 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SiriusPoint by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,769,000 after acquiring an additional 115,868 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SiriusPoint by 1.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SiriusPoint by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in SiriusPoint by 1.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 47,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

