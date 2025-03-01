SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) Director Daniel S. Loeb Sells 4,106,631 Shares

SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $56,301,911.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,428,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,257,989.68. This trade represents a 30.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
SiriusPoint Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of SiriusPoint stock opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.48 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.49). SiriusPoint had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $612.80 million during the quarter.
SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.
