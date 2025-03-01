Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY) Short Interest Up 177.7% in February

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, an increase of 177.7% from the January 31st total of 48,500 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Singularity Future Technology Price Performance

Singularity Future Technology stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.80. 28,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,778,663. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.96. Singularity Future Technology has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.99.

Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Singularity Future Technology had a negative net margin of 132.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter.

Singularity Future Technology Company Profile

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. operates as an integrated logistics solutions provider in China and the United States. It offers freight logistics services, including shipping, transportation, warehouse, collection, last-mile delivery, drop shipping, customs clearance, and overseas transit delivery services.

