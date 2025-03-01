Sims Investment Management LLC Invests $3.08 Million in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Sims Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 77,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,083,000. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Sims Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Sims Investment Management LLC owned 0.68% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 162,100.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Empire Financial Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC now owns 90,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JHSC opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $524.04 million, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.13. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $35.55 and a 52-week high of $44.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.49.

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

