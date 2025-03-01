Sims Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Sims Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 0.4% of Sims Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tull Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Tull Financial Group Inc. now owns 562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 69 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA stock opened at $438.37 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $376.14 and a 52-week high of $451.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $429.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

