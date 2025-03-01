Sims Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sims Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,503 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in AT&T by 169.2% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.54. The stock has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 74.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays increased their target price on AT&T from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

