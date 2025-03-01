Sims Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Sims Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,413,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,556,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 20.7% of Sims Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sims Investment Management LLC owned about 0.41% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 186.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $25.27 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.53 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.19.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

