Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Purchased by Metis Global Partners LLC

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 59,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 328.2% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth $634,000. Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $819,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $168.59 per share, with a total value of $78,394.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $186.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.62. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.25 and a 1 year high of $188.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.44.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

