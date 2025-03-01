Silynxcom (NYSE:SYNX) versus Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC – Get Free Report) and Silynxcom (NYSE:SYNX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Universal Electronics and Silynxcom”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Universal Electronics $394.88 million 0.26 -$98.24 million ($1.85) -4.21 Silynxcom $9.89 million 1.21 -$2.82 million N/A N/A

Silynxcom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Universal Electronics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

79.3% of Universal Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Universal Electronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Universal Electronics and Silynxcom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Universal Electronics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Silynxcom 0 0 0 0 0.00

Universal Electronics currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 86.14%. Given Universal Electronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Universal Electronics is more favorable than Silynxcom.

Profitability

This table compares Universal Electronics and Silynxcom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Universal Electronics -6.09% -3.67% -1.88% Silynxcom N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Universal Electronics beats Silynxcom on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Universal Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers. It also provides software, firmware and technology solutions that can enable devices such as Smart TVs, hybrid set-top boxes, audio systems, smart speakers, game consoles, and other consumer electronic and smart home devices to wirelessly connect and interoperate within home networks; cloud-services that support its embedded software and hardware solutions; intellectual property that the company licenses to OEMs and video service providers; embedded and cloud-enabled software for firmware update provisioning and digital rights management validation services to consumer electronics brands; and AV accessories, including universal remote controls, television wall mounts and stands, and digital television antennas. In addition, the company QuickSet, a software application that can be embedded in entertainment or smart home platform or can be delivered as a cloud-based service, through QuickSet Cloud, to enable universal device setup, interoperability, and control. Universal Electronics Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Silynxcom

(Get Free Report)

Silynxcom Ltd. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling ruggedized tactical communication headset devices as well as other communication accessories. Silynxcom Ltd. is based in Netanya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.