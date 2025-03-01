Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Trading Down 13.9% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) traded down 13.9% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16. 1,568,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 370% from the average session volume of 333,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Silver X Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$21.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.22.

About Silver X Mining

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

