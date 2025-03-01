Silver X Mining (CVE:AGX) Stock Price Down 16.7% – What’s Next?

Silver X Mining Corp. (CVE:AGX – Get Free Report) fell 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 724,688 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 308,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

Silver X Mining Trading Down 13.9 %

The firm has a market cap of C$21.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22.

About Silver X Mining

(Get Free Report)

Silver X Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc. It primarily holds interest in the Nueva Recuperada project located in Huancavelica, Peru. It also holds interest in the Coriorcco gold project located in Peru.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silver X Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver X Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.