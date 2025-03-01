SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of SigmaTron International stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.38. SigmaTron International has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The technology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SigmaTron International by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 50,858 shares in the last quarter. 23.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies, electro-mechanical subassemblies, and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; compliance reporting, and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

